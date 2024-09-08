The impressive XI who could have played for England

England goalscorers Declan Rice and Jack Grealish were booed during Saturday's Nations League

Source: BBC

During Saturday's Nations League victory in Dublin against the Republic of Ireland, England's Declan Rice and Jack Grealish faced boos from the crowd.

Both players had previously represented the Republic at various levels, with Rice earning three senior caps and Grealish playing up to the under-21 level before opting to play for England.

The Republic fans expressed their disappointment at losing two potential key players for their national team.



