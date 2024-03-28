There were a lot of positives in the friendly against Nigeria – Otto Addo

Otto Addo

The head coach of Ghana, Otto Addo, has expressed that despite the defeat in the friendly against Nigeria, there were several positive aspects to take away from the match.

The Black Stars, suffered a 2-1 loss to the Super Eagles in a friendly match held in Morocco last Friday.



Even though the Black Stars had to play with 10 men towards the end of the game, they showcased some impressive football skills.



Coach Otto Addo mentioned that he observed many encouraging signs during the friendly encounter.

"We didn't secure a victory, which is disappointing. However, there were many positive aspects to take note of, especially in the second half where we played well despite being a man down. We displayed good football, made good movements, and positioned ourselves effectively against a strong Nigerian side that featured many young players," stated Coach Otto Addo.



Reflecting on the matches, the Black Stars coach added, "The second game posed more challenges for us. When trying to implement a possession-based style of play and build from the back, mistakes are inevitable. These mistakes can sometimes lead to a fear of making errors, but we need to overcome that."



Following the March friendlies, Ghana's national team will have a break until June when they regroup for the next set of qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.