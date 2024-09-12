Thierry Henry explains why Antoine Griezmann still has plenty to give to Atletico Madrid

Antoine Griezmann

Source: Football-espana

Antoine Griezmann has made significant contributions to Atletico Madrid, becoming the club's all-time leading scorer despite missing out on two Liga titles under Diego Simeone.

Following a summer where he was not included in France's Euro 2024 squad, Thierry Henry emphasized that Griezmann's career is far from over.



Griezmann lost his starting position for the national team during the tournament, playing only 11 minutes against Belgium. Meanwhile, Simeone has a wealth of attacking options, including new additions Alexander Sorloth and Julian Alvarez.

In an interview with Into the Calderon, Henry mentioned he was uncertain about how to best utilize these players.



