Thierry Henry resigns as France U-21 manager after Olympic silver medal

Thierry Henry

Source: 3news

Thierry Henry has resigned as France’s Under-21 manager after leading the team to a silver medal at the 2024 Olympics.

Despite signing a contract until 2025, the 47-year-old stepped down early, expressing pride in the Olympic achievement.



Under his leadership, the team performed well, winning most of their matches.

The France Football Federation regretted his decision but recognized his success.



Henry, a former Arsenal and Barcelona star, had a celebrated playing career with 123 caps and 51 goals for France.



Read full article