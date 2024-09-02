'This is my last year' - Salah says no talks over new Liverpool deal

Mohamed Salah has scored 158 Premier League goals for Liverpool

Source: BBC

Mohamed Salah has indicated that this season may be his final one at Liverpool, noting that there has been no discussion regarding a new contract with the club.

The 32-year-old forward, whose current agreement at Anfield is due to conclude next summer, contributed to the team's impressive 3-0 victory over Manchester United on Sunday by scoring a goal.



Following the match, Salah expressed that he approached the game with the mindset that it could potentially be his last appearance at Old Trafford.

"As I was heading to the match, I thought to myself, 'this might be the final time'," he shared with Sky Sports.



"No one at the club has yet spoken to me about contracts, so I am simply treating this as my last season and will evaluate the situation at the end of the year."



Read full article