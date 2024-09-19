Sports

“This is what he wants” – Former teammate backs Xavi Hernandez to return as Barcelona manager

Xavi Hernandez23359990.png Xavi Hernandez

Thu, 19 Sep 2024 Source: Football-espana

Xavi Hernandez's tenure as head coach of Barcelona ended unexpectedly during the summer when Joan Laporta decided to replace him with Hansi Flick, who has begun his time at the club impressively.

Overall, Xavi's leadership was largely successful, particularly in the 2022-23 season, which saw Barcelona reclaim the La Liga title at Spotify Camp Nou.

Currently, Xavi is without a job and is looking for new opportunities in football.

Javier Saviola, a former teammate at Barcelona, recently expressed his belief that Xavi could eventually return to manage the club again (via Sport).

Read full article

