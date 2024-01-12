Thomas Partey resumes full training for Arsenal after muscle injury

Thomas Partey and Jurrien Timber

Black Stars deputy captain, Thomas Partey, has resumed full training for Arsenal as he is close to full recovery.

Thomas Partey has been out of action since October due to a muscle injury and is currently in line to make his return in Arsenal's game against Nottingham Forest.



The Black Stars' deputy was spotted in training with Arsenal's first team during their camping in Dubai.



Partey missed out on Ghana's squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations due to the injury.

This is the first time he will miss the AFCON since his debut in 2016. He played three AFCON(s) in a row since his debut - 2017, 2019, and 2021.



The 2023 AFCON is scheduled to kick start on January 13, 2023. Ghana will face Cape Verde in a Group B encounter on Sunday, January 14 at the Stade Felix Houphouet-Baigny in Abidjan.



