Thomas Partey’s progressing well with his recovery - Mikel Arteta

Thomas Partey

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey is progressing well with his injury recovery.

The 30-year-old has been sidelined from league action for the Gunners since October, and his injury also ruled him out of the African Cup of Nations with Ghana.



Partey initially played as an inverted full back for Arsenal at the beginning of the season before facing setbacks due to the injury.



In response to the question of how long Partey’s recovery might take before their game against Liverpool, Arteta commented, “Hopefully it’s weeks. How many weeks it will be will depend a little bit on how long the next step of training with the team will take him, but he’s progressing well.”

“It was a huge blow as well losing Thomas [Partey]. We had other plans as well with him, to become very versatile and unpredictable in our way of playing.



“We have not had them and that is difficult. We have them in the building, which is a joy. But we have not had them on the field as much as we wanted.”



This season, Thomas Partey has featured in just five games for Arsenal.