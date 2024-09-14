Thousands mourn Ugandan Olympian killed by ex-partner

Rebecca Cheptegei's last race was at the Paris Olympics

Source: BBC

Olympic marathon runner Rebecca Cheptegei, who tragically lost her life after being set on fire by her ex-boyfriend, has been laid to rest at her father's homestead in eastern Uganda.

As a member of Uganda's armed forces, her coffin was carried by soldiers, who honored her with a three-volley salute.

Just under two weeks ago, Dickson Ndiema assaulted Cheptegei with petrol outside her residence in north-west Kenya, near her training location.



