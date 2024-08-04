TikTok sued for 'massive' invasion of child privacy

The lawsuit intensifies existing tensions, with the US already considering a ban on TikTok

Source: BBC

The US government has sued TikTok for allegedly unlawfully collecting children's data and obstructing parental attempts to delete accounts.

The Department of Justice claims TikTok and its parent company, ByteDance, violated child privacy laws requiring parental consent for users under 13.



TikTok disputes the allegations, citing efforts to protect children, including removing underage users and setting privacy measures.

The lawsuit intensifies existing tensions, with the US already considering a ban on TikTok.



The government seeks to halt TikTok's practices and impose penalties, accusing the company of being repeat offenders in child privacy violations.



