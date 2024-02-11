Tinubu to miss AFCON 2023 final

Bola Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria has decided not to travel to Abidjan to watch the Africa Cup of Nations final between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the host country Côte d’Ivoire.

Following criticisms from the public after it was reported that Tinubu would attend the final match on Sunday, he has delegated his vice-president, Kashim Shettima, to represent him and lead the presidential team in support of the Super Eagles on Sunday.



According to a post on X (formely Twitter) by Stanley Nkwocha, the Senior Special Assistant to The Nigerian President on Media and Communications, Tinubu has instructed Vice President Kashim Shettima to lead a presidential team to the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals in Côte d'Ivoire.



The Nigerian federal government has called on all citizens, both at home and abroad, to unite in support of the Super Eagles, cheer them onand create a wave of national pride that propels the team to glory.



On Sunday, February 11, 2023, the 2023 AFCON final will see Nigeria, three-time winners, compete against the host nation, two-time winners, Cote d'Ivoire.



