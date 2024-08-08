Top five stories from day 13 at Paris 2024 Olympics

Aldridge wins women's kite gold for GB

Team GB secured their 13th gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics, with Eleanor Aldridge winning the inaugural women's kite sailing event.

However, there was disappointment for Jade Jones, who was eliminated in the first round of the women's taekwondo under-57kg category for the second consecutive Olympics.



Meanwhile, Bradly Sinden advanced to the semi-finals in the men’s taekwondo under-68kg.

In athletics, Katarina Johnson-Thompson took an early lead in the heptathlon, and both GB's men’s and women’s 4x100m relay teams qualified for the finals.



Additionally, divers Grace Reid and Yasmin Harper progressed to the 3m springboard final.



