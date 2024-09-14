Sports

Tottenham Hotspur tried to sign Barcelona star during summer transfer window

567844.png Fermin Lopez

Sat, 14 Sep 2024 Source: Football-espana

Fermin Lopez's last 15 months have been eventful. He earned a spot on the Barcelona first team last summer after a strong pre-season, and during his inaugural professional season, he emerged as a key player in Xavi Hernandez's squad.

Fermin Lopez's last 15 months have been eventful. He earned a spot on the Barcelona first team last summer after a strong pre-season, and during his inaugural professional season, he emerged as a key player in Xavi Hernandez’s squad. His achievements continued to soar as he contributed to Spain's victory in Euro 2024 and played a significant part in securing a gold medal at the 2024 Olympic Games.



Source: Football-espana