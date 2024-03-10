Tottenham reportedly not pursuing Osimhen due to financial constraints

Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen

Reportedly, Victor Osimhen, the Nigerian striker, is wanted by some English Premier League clubs, including Tottenham.

However, according to a Reuters report, it appears that Tottenham will not be signing him during the summer.



The Super Eagles player, who is considered one of the top strikers in Europe and the reigning CAF African Footballer of the Year, has been linked with a move away from Napoli, with the English Premier League being a likely destination.



Osimhen recently signed a new contract with Napoli, which includes a release clause of around £100 million.



While Chelsea and Arsenal have shown interest in the striker, Tottenham, one of his secret admirers, has decided not to invest such a significant amount on a single player, as stated by Ange Postecoglou.

"I don't think we are in a position to spend 100 million pounds on a player. That is not the case and I don't think it will ever be the case for the club," he said"Our competitors are (spending), irrespective of the positions (they are in)...I have always felt with those things it is not what you spend, it is how you spend it."