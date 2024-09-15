Tottenham vs. Arsenal preview: Injuries, team news and stats

Tottenham Hotspur host Arsenal in the first north London derby of the season

Source: ESPN

Tottenham Hotspur will face Arsenal on Sunday in the season's first north London derby, continuing one of the Premier League's most intense rivalries.

Arsenal may be without key players including captain Martin Ødegaard, Declan Rice, and Riccardo Calafiori for this crucial match, while Spurs aim to secure their first victory in this matchup since May 2022.



Ange Postecoglou's squad is eager to challenge their local rivals' title ambitions and solidify their own chances for a Champions League spot, having only achieved one win in their first three matches and dealing with injuries to star signings Dominic Solanke and Richarlison in August.

Further details on team news, viewing options, and form analysis are provided below.



