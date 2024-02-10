Trades Minister vows to re-introduce import restriction bill for selected item at appropriate time

Minister of Trade and Industry, K.T Hammond

Ghana's Minister of Trade and Industry, K.T Hammond, has declared the government's intention to reintroduce the Import Restrictions Bill to parliament at a suitable time, aiming to safeguard local manufacturers from the influx of inexpensive imported goods.

Despite facing opposition from various quarters, including traders, importers, and the parliamentary minority, the Legislative Instrument (LI) has not been abandoned.



During the 30th anniversary celebration of Rose Aluminum Company and the 65th birthday of the company's founder, Vivian Serwaa Adu, Minister K.T. Hammond reaffirmed the government's commitment to implementing the LI.



He expressed concern about the heavy reliance on imports, citing the Balance of Payment accounts and highlighting instances like the importation of over $200 million worth of animal intestines in 2023.



The suspended LI aimed to mandate importers of 22 restricted items, including poultry, rice, sugar, diapers, and animal entrails, to obtain licenses from a committee appointed by the Trade Minister.

The parliamentary minority opposed the LI, raising concerns about its potential hazards, violation of international trade policies, excessive ministerial powers, and corruption risks.



Minister Hammond emphasised the necessity of a law to sanitize Ghana's import sector, protect local producers, and avoid holding the economy to ransom. He referenced successful models from Malaysia and Singapore, advocating for bold decisions to rescue the Ghanaian economy. Addressing rumours of starvation due to import cuts, he dismissed them as baseless and assured that the government would not compromise the welfare of its citizens.



While acknowledging the historical significance of companies like Rose Aluminum, Minister Hammond urged a shift in the business landscape to provide more opportunities for Ghanaians. Dr. Tony Oteng-Gyasi, Chairman of the Board of Tropical Cable and Conductor Limited, echoed the importance of strong government actions to protect local businesses, anticipating benefits from the proposed restrictions.