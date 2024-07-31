Transfer window is a marathon’ - Hearts of Oak Board Member urges fans to be patient

Vincent Sowah-Odotei

Hearts of Oak Board Member Vincent Sowah-Odotei has advised supporters to maintain their patience as the club navigates the player transfer market.

The Phobians have secured significant signings, such as former Accra Great Olympics goalkeeper Benjamin Asare and Michael Awuah, while also witnessing the departures of Glid Otanga and Ibrahim Salifu.



During an interview with ChannelOne Sports at an event commemorating the handover of the newly constructed Phobia House, Sowah-Odotei stressed the club's strategic approach to its transfer activities.



The occasion saw Hearts Executive Board Chairman Togbe Afede XIV leading club dignitaries in inspecting the new facility and receiving the official handover notes.

Sowah-Odotei emphasized that the Phobia House represents a major milestone in Hearts of Oak's aspirations to become a top-tier African club. He reassured fans that the club's transfer strategy is purposeful and calculated.



"Keep in mind that the transfer period is a marathon, not a sprint. The transfer window is still open, and we believe we are on the right track so far," he remarked.



Hearts of Oak finished 14th in the 2023-2024 Ghana Premier League standings.