Source: BBC

Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered another concussion during the Dolphins' 31-10 defeat to the Buffalo Bills.

The 26-year-old displayed the 'fencing position' indicative of a concussion after being tackled by Damar Hamlin.

Tagovailoa, who has a history of concussions, was diagnosed shortly after exiting the field. In the 2022 season, he experienced three concussions, including two in consecutive weeks.



