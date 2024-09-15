Turkish government to invest over $100m in health and agric sectors

The team will assess health facilities and farming communities to identify potential projects

Source: 3news

The Turkish government plans to invest over $100 million in Ghana's health and agricultural sectors, with a delegation of Turkish businessmen visiting the country to explore viable opportunities.

The team will assess health facilities and farming communities to identify potential projects that align with Ghana's development goals.



Zerrin Gelik, a member of the delegation, highlighted plans to build hospitals and provide health education.

Ghana's strong investment potential in health and agriculture attracted the delegation.



George Nti Bonsu, the project's initiator, noted that this long-term initiative will create jobs and support mechanized agriculture to boost food production.



