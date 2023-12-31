Two Ghanaian players to undergo trials at Leicester City after discovery at Dasuma Clan Tourney

Chief Executive Officer of Dasuma Radio, Alhaji Baba Daney

Source: Mumuni Yunus, Contributor

Two Ghanaian players discovered at the annual Dasuma Clan Tournament are set to fly to Leicester City FC for trials and career development in January 2024.

The two players were discovered by football scouts who thronged the annual tournament in search of talents.



They are expected to at least stay at the English Championship side until they turn 18 when they would be qualified to sign professional contracts.



Already, more than eight players discovered at the previous editions of the tournament play in various Division One and Two teams including Tamale City FC, Steadfast FC, and Cheetahs FC.



The Dasuma Clan Tournament is a football tournament organized by Yendi-based Dasuma Radio as part of efforts to foster peace and development in Dagbon and as well as discover football talents in the area.



The annual tournament brings together all five clans in Dagbon; the Wanzam, Machele (Blacksmiths), Nakoha nima (butchers), Sapashinima (Warriors), and Moshie (Moshi people).



This year’s tournament kicked off on Saturday, December 23 in Yendi with several football scouts including Sudanese National Team Goalkeepers Trainer, Fatau Dauda, FIFA Agent, Yussif Chibsah, Former Head Coach of Kpando Heart of Lions, Fatawu Salifu among other FIFA registered Agents trooping to the Yendi Astroturf in an effort to discover talents in this year’s tournament.

The Chief Executive Officer of Dasuma Radio, Alhaji Baba Daney told journalists at the opening ceremony that the success of the trials of the two would open doors for other talents discovered at the tournament.



He was hopeful that a number of the players from this year’s competition would impress the scouts and get called to play in the Ghanaian top divisions and other major leagues around the world.



Aspiring Parliamentary Candidate of the NPP in the Yendi Constituency, Hajia Abibata Shani Mahama donated Gh¢10,000 to support the tournament.



Commending the organizers of the tournament, Hajia Abibata who is also the CEO of MASLOC said that the tournament was in line with her vision towards creating opportunities for young people to develop their talents.



She disclosed that she had also established a skills training center that would prepare the youth of the constituency to go into entrepreneurship.



This she added would go a long way to providing employment opportunities for young people and this, help in the development of the area.