UG Sports Stadium to become permanent home of FA Cup final - GFA Boss

UG Sports Stadium

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku has announced that the University of Ghana (UG) Stadium will become the permanent home of the MTN FA Cup final.

This announcement was made during the FA Cup trophy presentation to UG officials, including Pro Vice-Chancellor Professor Gordon Awandare and Acting Director of Sports Dr. Bella Bello Bitugu.



The 2024 FA Cup final between Nsoatreman FC and Bofoakwa Tano is scheduled for June 23 at the UG Stadium.

Bofoakwa Tano faces challenges, having been relegated to Division One.



Read full article