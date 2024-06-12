US Open greens will lead to 'war of attrition'

Tiger Woods has won 15 majors

Source: BBC

The US Open is known for its reputation as 'golf's toughest test' and Tiger Woods anticipates another gruelling battle at Pinehurst this week.

In the three previous US Opens held at the Number Two course in North Carolina, only four players have managed to finish under par.



The 124th edition of this prestigious major promises to be just as demanding, with much discussion centred around the lightning-fast greens that resemble upturned saucers.

Defending champion Wyndham Clark expressed concerns about the greens being too quick to putt on, while Tiger Woods, a three-time winner, revealed that he, like many other players, has struggled with putting during practice rounds.



Read full article