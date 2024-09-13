Sports

US lead Europe 3-1 after opening Solheim session

Nelly Korda And Allisen Corpuz Have Won All Three Foursomes Matches.png Nelly Korda and Allisen Corpuz have won all three foursomes matches

Fri, 13 Sep 2024 Source: BBC

The United States established a strong 3-1 advantage over Europe during the opening session of the Solheim Cup in Virginia on Friday.

Europe's only point came from Denmark's Emily Pedersen and Sweden's Maja Stark, who secured a tense win on the 18th hole, despite leading by four after five holes.

Meanwhile, the US had already taken a 3-0 lead, as all alternate shot foursomes concluded on the 16th hole due to missed putts by the European players.

