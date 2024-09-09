Sports

US soccer legend Alex Morgan waves goodbye after playing final minutes of remarkable career

74783736 Alex Morgan played the final game of her illustrious career on Sunday

Mon, 9 Sep 2024 Source: CCN

The 35-year-old, who recently declared her retirement from the sport, was substituted in the 13th minute—her iconic jersey number for most of her career—receiving a heartfelt standing ovation from the crowd at Snapdragon Stadium in southern California.

The 35-year-old, who recently declared her retirement from the sport, was substituted in the 13th minute—her iconic jersey number for most of her career—receiving a heartfelt standing ovation from the crowd at Snapdragon Stadium in southern California. Overcome with emotion, Morgan removed her cleats on the field before leaving in tears.



