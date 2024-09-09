US soccer legend Alex Morgan waves goodbye after playing final minutes of remarkable career

The 35-year-old, who recently declared her retirement from the sport, was substituted in the 13th minute—her iconic jersey number for most of her career—receiving a heartfelt standing ovation from the crowd at Snapdragon Stadium in southern California.
The 35-year-old, who recently declared her retirement from the sport, was substituted in the 13th minute—her iconic jersey number for most of her career—receiving a heartfelt standing ovation from the crowd at Snapdragon Stadium in southern California. Overcome with emotion, Morgan removed her cleats on the field before leaving in tears.