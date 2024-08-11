US win basketball and football gold as GB earn six medals on day 15

United States secured gold in men's basketball

Source: BBC

On day 15 of the Paris Olympics, the United States secured gold in women's football and men's basketball, while Great Britain and Northern Ireland added to their medal tally across various disciplines.

Kate Shortman and Izzy Thorpe earned GB's first-ever medal in artistic swimming with silver in the duet event.



Noah Williams claimed bronze in men's 10m platform diving, and Caden Cunningham took silver in the +80kg taekwondo.

Georgia Bell set a British record to win bronze in the 1500m, and both the men's and women's 4x400m relay teams also earned bronze.



Team GB now has 63 medals, with one day left to surpass their Rio 2016 total.



Read full article