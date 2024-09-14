Uefa to 'discuss implications' of UK Euros decision

Plans have been in place to build a new stadium at Casement Park since 2011

Source: BBC

Uefa has announced that it will evaluate the consequences of the UK Government's choice to withhold funding for the redevelopment of Casement Park in Belfast, which is needed for Euro 2028.

The tournament is set to be co-hosted by the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland.

Following the announcement on Friday night regarding the project's estimated cost exceeding £400 million, the likelihood of Northern Ireland hosting matches in the tournament seems to have diminished significantly.



