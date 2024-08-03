Ugly scenes as France edge out Argentina in quarter-final

'Bedlam in Bordeaux' - Fighting breaks out at full-time

Source: BBC

France secured a spot in the Olympic men's football semi-final against Egypt by defeating Argentina 1-0 in a contentious quarter-final match.

The game was marred by a hostile atmosphere and ended with clashes between players and coaches from both teams.



Jean-Philippe Mateta scored the winning goal for France with a header from Michael Olise's corner in the fifth minute.

Argentina's best chance came from Giuliano Simeone just before half-time, but he headed over from close range.



France had a late goal disallowed by VAR due to a foul by Maghnes Akliouche before Olise's deflected effort found the net.



