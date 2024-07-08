Umar Basiru wins Ethiopian Premier League with promoted Ethiopia Nigd Bank

Midfielder Umar Basiru played a key role in Ethiopia Nigd Bank's victory in the 2023/24 Ethiopian Premier League, marking the club's first championship title.

Basiru, who previously played for Asante Kotoko and WAFA, contributed significantly to the team's success by scoring seven goals and providing nine assists in 30 matches.



His assist in the final match against Ethiopian Insurance helped secure a crucial 2-0 win, ultimately leading to the team's triumph.

Ethiopia Nigd Bank, also known as CBE-Commercial Bank of Ethiopia, clinched the league title with 64 points, finishing just one point ahead of Mechal Sports.



Despite being newly promoted, they managed to surpass established clubs such as St George, Ethiopia Coffee, former champions Fasil City, and Hadassah.