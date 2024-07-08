Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Umar Basiru wins Ethiopian Premier League with promoted Ethiopia Nigd Bank

Umar Basiru3 Umar Basiru

Mon, 8 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Midfielder Umar Basiru played a key role in Ethiopia Nigd Bank's victory in the 2023/24 Ethiopian Premier League, marking the club's first championship title.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live