'Unbelievable we lose to Forest if we can play like this'

Liverpool were playing their first Champions League match in 18 months

Source: BBC

Liverpool's manager Arne Slot expressed disbelief over his team's loss to Nottingham Forest on Saturday, especially in light of their commanding display against AC Milan just three days later in the Champions League.

After an early setback, Liverpool rebounded with goals from Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, and Dominik Szoboszlai, securing a convincing 3-1 victory in Milan to start their Champions League journey.

This strong performance served as a significant comeback following their surprising 1-0 defeat at home to Forest, which Slot had previously labeled a "big setback."



