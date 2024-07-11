Under Berhalter, the USA won two Concacaf Nations League titles and the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup

Gregg Berhalter

Source: BBC

The United States has fired head coach Gregg Berhalter after their early exit from the Copa America group stage.

They were the first host nation to be eliminated at this stage after losing to Panama and Uruguay.



Matt Crocker, the sporting director of the United States Soccer Federation, expressed gratitude for Berhalter's dedication to the men's national team and US soccer over the past five years.

Crocker also acknowledged Berhalter's role in uniting a young team and progressing the program.



