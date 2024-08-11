Sports

Sports
VAR will be introduced in our game soon - GFA boss Kurt Okraku assures

GFA Boss, Kurt Okraku Kurt Okraku

Sun, 11 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Kurt Okraku, the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has announced that the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system will soon be implemented in Ghana's top-tier football.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live