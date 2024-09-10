VRA-BPA merger could undermine energy security and stability – CSOs

They caution that privatizing VRA’s thermal assets could lead to higher electricity prices

The Africa Sustainable Energy Centre (ASEC) has strongly opposed the proposed merger of the Volta River Authority (VRA) and Bui Power Authority (BPA), warning it could destabilize Ghana’s energy sector.

ASEC argues that dismantling VRA’s balanced energy portfolio, which includes solar, thermal, and hydropower, risks the country's power stability and renewable energy goals.



Similarly, the Institute for Energy Security (IES) supports this stance, emphasizing the need for thorough impact assessments and stakeholder engagement before proceeding with the merger.



