VRA staff threaten nationwide strike over merger with Bui Power Authority and sale of Thermal plants

VRA staff, especially at the Accra headquarters, have expressed strong opposition

Source: 3news

Staff of the Volta River Authority (VRA) and NEDCo are threatening a nationwide strike in response to government plans to privatize and merge the VRA with the Bui Power Authority.

The draft bill also proposes merging the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) with NEDCo and creating an independent Thermal Power Authority.

VRA staff, especially at the Accra headquarters, have expressed strong opposition to the merger by wearing red bands to signal their protest against the move.



Read full article