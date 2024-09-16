Valencia form brings up fearsome statistics – ‘The ball burned us’

Valencia are currently at the bottom of after five matchdays

Source: Football-espana

Valencia is struggling at the beginning of the season, currently sitting at the bottom of the table after five matches.

They are already three points adrift of safety, marking their worst start in 25 years.



According to Relevo, this is the first time since 1999 that Valencia has managed only one point from their first five games, a period when there was more confidence in the squad's ability to recover.

Their sole point was earned in a 1-1 draw with Villarreal, and the club's ownership invested a mere €1.2 million during the summer transfer window.



