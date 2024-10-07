Sports

Verdict announced in Man City's Premier League legal case

Screenshot 20241007 140643.png City had some complaints upheld, with two aspects of the APT rules deemed unlawful

Mon, 7 Oct 2024 Source: BBC

The ruling in Manchester City's legal dispute with the Premier League regarding its associated party transaction (APT) regulations has been revealed.

The tribunal upheld some of City's grievances, finding two elements of the APT rules to be unlawful.

However, the Premier League stated that the tribunal dismissed most of Manchester City's objections and supported the fundamental goals, structure, and decision-making process of the APT system.

Source: BBC