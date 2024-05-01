VfB Stuttgart, AS Roma, and West Ham United express interest in Ghanaian attacker Jamie Leweling

Jamie Leweling

German-Ghanaian forward Jamie Leweling has garnered attention from various clubs, such as VfB Stuttgart, AS Roma, and West Ham United, following a successful loan stint with VfB Stuttgart.

Leweling has established himself within the Swabians' team, featuring in every match. Despite being under contract with FC Union Berlin until 2026, it seems improbable that he will return to the Alte Försterei after the current season.



VfB Stuttgart holds a notable advantage in the transfer market, as they have a purchase option of approximately six million euros that was negotiated during the loan agreement.



Nevertheless, the club's management has yet to determine if the 23-year-old forward aligns with their financial plans and is a worthwhile investment.



Expressing his preference to remain in Stuttgart, Leweling may face a different outcome if VfB Stuttgart opts not to exercise their purchase option by the end of May.

In such a scenario, FC Union Berlin would be at liberty to engage in transfer discussions with other suitors, including AS Roma and West Ham United.



This season, Leweling has participated in 31 matches, scoring four goals and providing four assists in the Bundesliga.



As per Transfermarkt, Jamie Leweling's market value stands at €6,000,000.