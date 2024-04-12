Victor Boniface hit Kudus' iconic celebration after scoring against West Ham

Victor Boniface celebrating his goal against West Hamn

Nigerian striker, Victor Boniface is currently trending after imitating Mohammed Kudus's iconic goal celebration when scored the second goal in Bayer Leverkusen's dominant 2-0 win over West Ham United in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final clash on Thursday night.

Kudus, who started the match for West Ham, was substituted in the 87th minute by manager David Moyes, but not before witnessing his team concede two late goals that severely jeopardized their chances of reaching a third consecutive European semi-final.



For 83 minutes, the Premier League side displayed a resilient defensive performance, but substitute Jonas Hoffman finally broke the deadlock by defeating goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski.

The visitors may have held onto hopes of overturning the deficit in the second leg at the London Stadium next week, but those aspirations were shattered when Boniface headed in Hoffman's cross during stoppage time.



Boniface, after scoring, hurried towards the advertising board to celebrate his goal by replicating Kudus' celebration.