Video: Van Dijk takes fan’s phone to film wild Liverpool celebrations after Nunez’s late goal

Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool made significant progress in their pursuit of a quadruple, securing a 1-0 victory over Nottingham Forest at City Ground on March 2.

This crucial win propelled Liverpool four points clear at the top of the table, setting the stage for the highly anticipated Manchester derby on Sunday evening.



Additionally, Arsenal's upcoming visit to Bramall Lane to face Sheffield United in Monday Night Football action added to the excitement.



Despite facing a resilient Nottingham Forest defence, Liverpool managed to secure the victory dramatically. Darwin Nunez, who had recently returned to the team, scored a crucial goal deep into stoppage time, earning his side maximum points.



The Liverpool players erupted in celebration, with Nunez's goal proving to be the decisive moment of the match.g

During the jubilant scenes, Uruguayan striker Nunez expertly flicked Alexis Mac Allister's cross over Matz Sels, leaving both the travelling fans and their supporters in a state of euphoria.



In a heartwarming gesture, Liverpool captain Virgil Van Dijk rushed to the corner flag and borrowed a fan's phone to capture the wild celebrations on video. This display of camaraderie and connection between the players and fans further highlighted the unity within the Liverpool team.



