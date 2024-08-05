Video: Watch Joseph Paintsil's beautiful goal for LA Galaxy against Guadalajara

Ghanaian winger Joseph Paintsil showcased an outstanding performance that led LA Galaxy to a thrilling victory over Guadalajara in the Leagues Cup on Monday morning.

The 26-year-old player had an immediate impact during the match between the Major League Soccer team and the Mexican club. Paintsil scored a crucial goal, contributing significantly to his team's success, which was ultimately sealed through a penalty shootout.



The game started with Guadalajara taking an early lead, but LA Galaxy quickly responded with Paintsil equalizing in the 11th minute.



The first half ended with a 1-1 draw, and after the break, Gabriel Pec scored to put LA Galaxy in the lead.

However, Guadalajara managed to equalize late in regular time, leading to extra minutes.



Cade Cowell scored a vital goal in stoppage time, forcing the match into a penalty shootout. In the tense shootout, LA Galaxy emerged victorious, winning 5-4 on penalties.



