Villa's Coutinho joins Vasco da Gama on loan

Philippe Coutinho made the last of his 68 appearances for Brazil in 2022

Source: BBC

Aston Villa midfielder Philippe Coutinho has joined Brazilian Serie A side Vasco da Gama on a season-long loan.

The Brazil international has been loaned out again after spending last season at Al-Duhail in Qatar.



Coutinho still has two years left on the contract he signed when he joined Villa permanently from Barcelona for £17m in 2022, six months after initially signing on loan.



The 32-year-old made just two substitute appearances last term before moving to Doha and has scored six goals in 43 games for Villa.

Coutinho, who has also played for Inter Milan and Liverpool, made an instant impact during his loan and scored on his Villa debut in a 2-2 draw against Manchester United, ending the 2021-22 season with five goals and three assists.



He had cost Barcelona £142m, a club record, in 2018 but struggled in a disappointing four-year stay at the Nou Camp, which was hampered by a serious knee injury.



