Villa survive Leicester fightback to edge narrow win

Saturday's victory was Villa's 16th away from home in the top flight under Unai Emery

Source: BBC

Aston Villa withstood a determined second-half resurgence from Leicester City, securing a slender victory at King Power Stadium under the management of Unai Emery.

The visitors were in control during the first half and took a well-deserved lead just before the 30-minute mark, as Amadou Onana capitalized on a meticulously executed free-kick routine involving Youri Tielemans and Jacob Ramsey.

Leicester showed marked improvement after the interval; however, Villa unexpectedly extended their lead when Jhon Duran, who had recently replaced Ollie Watkins, scored with a looping header over Mads Hermansen, marking his second goal of the season.



