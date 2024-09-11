Vinícius Júnior apologises to fans after latest Brazil loss

Vinícius Júnior

Source: ESPN

Vinícius Júnior expressed his regrets to Brazil's supporters following the team's 1-0 loss to Paraguay in World Cup qualifying on Tuesday, acknowledging that it is a "challenging period" for the national squad.

The defeat in Asunción positioned Brazil fifth in the CONMEBOL rankings, trailing Argentina, Colombia, Uruguay, and Ecuador, with only 10 points accumulated from eight matches.

Vinícius played alongside his Real Madrid colleagues Rodrygo and Endrick, but they could not equalize after Diego Gómez scored for Paraguay in the 20th minute.



