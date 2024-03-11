Vinicius Jr penalized for aggressive reaction to Celta Vigo player following Champions League clash

Heated argument between Vinicius Jr (Right) and Óscar Mingueza (Left)

The recent behavior of the Real Madrid star on the field has raised concerns about his temper control, resulting in penalties for his actions once again.

Vinicius, the Brazilian player, was shown a yellow card after reacting angrily to having his shirt pulled. While sprinting towards the goal from the halfway line, Óscar Mingueza pulled him back by holding onto the back of Vini's shirt until he brought him down.



Although Mingueza received a yellow card for his actions, Vini also faced consequences for his retaliation. After getting up, the winger charged at the Celta player and pushed him to the ground.



Furthermore, Vinicius made headlines not too long ago for physically engaging with another player. According to GOAL, he found himself in trouble when he put his hands around Willi Orban's throat during a UEFA Champions League match between Madrid and RB Leipzig.

Interestingly, Vinicius managed to score a goal shortly after escaping punishment, leading Madrid to progress to the next round.



This incident did not sit well with some of Leipzig's players, including Benjamin Henrichs.



