Vinicius Junior feeling ‘increasingly alone’ at Real Madrid – camp believes he only has one ally left

Vinicius Junior23567.png Vinicius Junior

Mon, 16 Sep 2024 Source: Football-espana

Vinicius Junior, the star of Real Madrid, concluded the previous season on a high note, having scored in his second Champions League final within three years and eyeing a Ballon d’Or nomination.

However, discussions at the Santiago Bernabeu have taken a negative turn, affecting his performance.

On Saturday night, Vinicius was once again in the spotlight, as his celebration aimed at silencing the Real Sociedad fans became a topic of debate in the Madrid media. Notably, Real Madrid icon Pedja Mijatovic expressed his discontent, voicing frustration over Vinicius's provocative behavior.

