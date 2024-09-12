Sports

Vision FC coach Nana Kweku Agyemang targets top four in debut season

468963.png Vision FC

Thu, 12 Sep 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet

Vision FC's head coach, Nana Kweku Agyemang, has established an ambitious goal for the club's inaugural season in the Ghana Premier League, targeting a top-four finish.

After securing promotion by winning the Division One League Zone 3 last season, the team is eager to leave a mark in the top tier.

In their first match in the Premier League, Vision FC ended in a goalless draw against Berekum Chelsea at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex.

Agyemang expressed his aspirations, stating, "I want Vision FC to be in the top 4. I want people to see that Vision is not just here to fill the ranks; we aim to be a significant force in the Ghana Premier League.

My goal is to lead Vision FC to the top 4, and from there, we can set new objectives."

