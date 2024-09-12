Vision FC intensify preparations ahead of Accra Lions showdown

Vision FC

Source: Kickgh

Vision FC is ramping up its preparations for the eagerly awaited Ghana Premier League clash with Accra Lions this Sunday.

The 'Ewoo Boys' are gearing up for a challenging match on September 15 at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Both teams are eager to secure their first victory of the 2024/25 season, with Vision FC having drawn 0-0 against Berekum Chelsea, while Accra Lions suffered a 1-0 defeat to Medeama.

The newly promoted side has been sharing images from their training sessions on social media in anticipation of the weekend's match.



