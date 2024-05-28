WAFU B Championship: Don’t panic; you can beat Nigeria – Kurt Okraku inspires Black Starlets

Kurt Okraku

Source: Footballghana

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku has advised the Black Starlets to approach their upcoming match against Nigeria with confidence during the WAFU Zone B U17 Championship third-place match on Tuesday.

The Ghana U17 team will be missing their former head coach Laryea Kingston in the match against the golden eaglets.



Despite the absence of the coach affecting team morale, Kurt Okraku has urged the players to have faith in themselves.

During his visit to the team on Monday evening, the GFA president stated, “Let’s concentrate on our next opponents, Nigeria. They are definitely beatable. Stay calm during tough times. Just stay composed and continue to play to your strengths and abilities: Success will come.”.



Read full article