WAFU B U17: Burkina Faso and Nigeria battle to goalless draw in Group B

Burkina Faso vs Nigeria

The much-anticipated clash between Burkina Faso and Nigeria in the WAFU Zone B U17 Championship concluded in a goalless draw (0-0) in Group B on Thursday.

The match, which involved last year's finalists, was an early highlight of this year's tournament.



The first half displayed the potential of both teams, with each side having moments of brilliance.



However, the second half saw a downturn due to heavy rain that soaked the pitch, resulting in poor playing conditions.



Despite Nigeria's Golden Eaglets making a strong push in the final minutes, they were unable to score.

This draw means that both teams must secure victories in their upcoming matches to progress.



Burkina Faso will play against Togo on Sunday, May 19, at 3 p.m. GMT, while Nigeria will face Niger later the same day at 6 p.m. GMT at the University of Ghana Stadium in Accra.



With everything still up for grabs after the draw, both teams will be determined to earn three points in their next games.