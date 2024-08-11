WAFU B Women’s CL qualifiers: Hasaacas Ladies settle for a draw in opener against Omnisports

Hasaacas will now prepare to face Nigeria's Edo Queens in their next group match

Source: Football Ghana

Hasaacas Ladies began their 2024 CAF Women’s Champions League Qualifiers with a 0-0 draw against Omnisports Etincelle in their WAFU B zonal opener.

Despite being under pressure for most of the match, Hasaacas' goalkeeper Grace Banwaa delivered a strong performance, making key saves to maintain the stalemate.



The Ghanaian side showed improvement after introducing midfielder Fidous Yakubu but couldn’t find the net.

The result is an improvement from their last qualifiers in 2021, where they lost to Nigeria's River Angels.



Hasaacas will now prepare to face Nigeria's Edo Queens in their next group match.



Read full article