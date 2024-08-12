WAFU B Women’s CL qualifiers: Hasaacas Ladies settle for a draw in opener against Omnisports

Hasaacas Ladies, the champions of the Ghana Women’s Premier League, commenced their campaign in the 2024 CAF Women’s Champions League Qualifiers with a challenging draw against Omnisports Etincelle.

In their inaugural match of the WAFU B zonal qualifiers, the Ghanaian team, competing for the second time in this esteemed tournament, ended the game in a 0-0 deadlock at the Stade de la Paix de Bouake on Sunday.



Throughout the first hour of the match, Hasaacas Ladies found themselves largely on the defensive, struggling to escape their own half. Omnisports Etincelle controlled possession and maintained relentless pressure, compelling Hasaacas to adopt a defensive stance.

Goalkeeper Grace Banwaa emerged as the key player for the Ghanaian side, executing two vital saves in each half to thwart the Burkinabe team and maintain the scoreline.



Following the substitution of midfielder Fidous Yakubu, Hasaacas displayed increased offensive intent; however, their attempts to secure a goal ultimately proved unsuccessful.