WAFU B Women’s CL qualifiers: Hasaacas Ladies settle for a draw in opener against Omnisports

Mon, 12 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Hasaacas Ladies, the champions of the Ghana Women’s Premier League, commenced their campaign in the 2024 CAF Women’s Champions League Qualifiers with a challenging draw against Omnisports Etincelle.

